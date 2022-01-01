Paninis in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve paninis
More about DO NOT USE
DO NOT USE
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto with Brie Panini
|$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken and Mozzarella Panini
|$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
More about Postino Grant
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.