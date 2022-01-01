Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve paninis

Half Panini + Half Salad image

 

DO NOT USE

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Delivery
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken and Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
More about DO NOT USE
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
More about Postino Grant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Cake

Sashimi

Carrot Cake

California Rolls

Karaage

Barbacoas

Garden Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston