Tiramisu in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Twin Peaks Pizzeria
7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
Homemade tiramisu with layers of lady fingers, sweet cream, and chocolate.
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi)
Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs,
Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
More about Zona 78
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Ladyfinger Sponge, Amaretto, Espresso, Mascarpone Custard, Cocoa Powder
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi)
Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs,
Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
almond cookies, coffee creme anglaise
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Tiramisu
|$6.75
Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with lightly sweetened whipped cream and topped with cocoa powder. Served in individual cups.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Tiramisu
|$5.50