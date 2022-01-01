Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve tiramisu

Twin Peaks Pizzeria image

 

Twin Peaks Pizzeria

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$4.99
Homemade tiramisu with layers of lady fingers, sweet cream, and chocolate.
More about Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.50
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi)
Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs,
Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Zona 78 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
Ladyfinger Sponge, Amaretto, Espresso, Mascarpone Custard, Cocoa Powder
More about Zona 78
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi)
Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs,
Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
almond cookies, coffee creme anglaise
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.75
Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with lightly sweetened whipped cream and topped with cocoa powder. Served in individual cups.
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.50
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$5.50
More about Beyond Bread - East
Item pic

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi)
Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs,
Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

Map

Map

