Pulled pork sandwiches in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Coleslaw, Bbq, Kaiser Brioche Bun
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and
Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
3accd2a4-6815-4141-9a9a-23a6350095c8 image

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

