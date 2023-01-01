Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve chopped salad

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café - Schat's Courthouse Bakery & Cafe

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad$14.75
Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Sm Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad$11.00
Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café - Schat's Courthouse Bakery & Cafe
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Misdemeanor Chopped Salad$14.50
A delicious combination of chopped mixed greens, cabbage, spinach, carrots, broccoli, red bell peppers, cauliflower, artichokes, red onion sprouts, sunflower seeds and avocadoes. all chopped and tossed in your favorite dressing.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe

