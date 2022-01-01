Grilled chicken salad in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Schat's Bakeries & Café
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah
|Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
|Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
|$10.00
