Grilled chicken salad in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad$10.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad$11.75
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
