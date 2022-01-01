Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Verona
/
Verona
/
French Onion Soup
Verona restaurants that serve french onion soup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Signature Soup: French Onion
$6.99
Our Chef's Signature Soup Selection served by the pint.
More about Lakeside Deli
Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$7.00
More about Verona Inn
