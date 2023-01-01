Paninis in Victor
Victor restaurants that serve paninis
New York Beer Project - Victor
300 High Street, Victor
Love Child Panini
$16.00
Fall in love with this delicious panini piled high with turkey, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes and our amazing secret sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!
Carolina Gold Pulled Pork Panini
$17.00
This Southern treat features our tender, melt-in-your mouth pulled pork, tossed in America's #1 trending sauce- Carolina Gold BBQ. Topped with Nashville slaw & pickled red onion and pressed between two pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Harvest Panini
$17.00
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apple, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.