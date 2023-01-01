Paninis in Victor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

New York Beer Project - Victor

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Love Child Panini$16.00
Fall in love with this delicious panini piled high with turkey, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes and our amazing secret sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!
Carolina Gold Pulled Pork Panini$17.00
This Southern treat features our tender, melt-in-your mouth pulled pork, tossed in America's #1 trending sauce- Carolina Gold BBQ. Topped with Nashville slaw & pickled red onion and pressed between two pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Harvest Panini$17.00
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apple, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
More about New York Beer Project - Victor
Item pic

 

Nocino Bar & Ristorante

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante

