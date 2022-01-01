Chicken salad in Victor
Victor restaurants that serve chicken salad
Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall
658 Eastview Mall, Victor
|Chicken Salad
|$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
The Distillery
10 Square Drive, Victor
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette