Chicken salad in Victor

Victor restaurants
Toast

Victor restaurants that serve chicken salad

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall image

 

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall

658 Eastview Mall, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
More about Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall
Item pic

 

The Distillery

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

New York Beer Project

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Cancun Chicken Salad$15.00
Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.
More about New York Beer Project

