Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bros Bangin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Mild, Bros, Hot or Evil sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Fried$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Harvest
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.79
Southern fried chicken breast tossed with Lucky's special Buffalo sauce, melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crispy onion strings.
More about Lucky Oyster
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bros Bangin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Mild, Bros, Hot or Evil sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
More about Brother's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Crab Cakes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

Calamari

Cobbler

Reuben

Greek Pizza

Gumbo

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston