Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Bros Bangin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Mild, Bros, Hot or Evil sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Fried
|$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.79
Southern fried chicken breast tossed with Lucky's special Buffalo sauce, melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crispy onion strings.