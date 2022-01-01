Philly cheesesteaks in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Delicious thin sliced and sauteed with onions, and topped with american cheese with FF
More about Fishbones
Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli$12.99
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.
Philly Cheese steak Calzone$12.99
More about Brothers Pizza
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Grilled Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms on a Sub Roll with Provolone & Mayo
More about Kelly's Tavern
Item pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$14.00
Chopped sirloin steak w/sautéed onions & melted provolone cheese
More about Citrus
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak With Fries$13.49
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.
Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli$12.99
Philly Cheese steak Calzone$12.99
More about Brother's Pizza
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
philly chicken, american cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
philly steak, american cheese
More about The Pizza Box
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$14.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

