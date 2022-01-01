Philly cheesesteaks in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Fishbones
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
Delicious thin sliced and sauteed with onions, and topped with american cheese with FF
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli
|$12.99
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.
|Philly Cheese steak Calzone
|$12.99
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Grilled Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms on a Sub Roll with Provolone & Mayo
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$14.00
Chopped sirloin steak w/sautéed onions & melted provolone cheese
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak With Fries
|$13.49
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Seasoned steak, American cheese and sautéed onions.
|Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli
|$12.99
|Philly Cheese steak Calzone
|$12.99
The Pizza Box
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.99
philly chicken, american cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.99
philly steak, american cheese