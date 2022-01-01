Cheese fries in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cheese fries
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Bacon & Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Crispy fries topped with chopped bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with our homemade ranch.
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
|Philly Cheese Steak With Fries
|$13.49
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.32
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$7.00