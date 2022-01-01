Kebabs in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve kebabs

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Chicken Kebab Platter$12.99
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Chicken Kebab Platter$12.99
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

