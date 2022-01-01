Chimichangas in Virginia Beach

Oceans Ole image

 

Oceans Ole

1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichangas$15.00
More about Oceans Ole
Cantina Laredo image

TACOS

Cantina Laredo

4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga de Pollo$12.75
Flour tortilla filled with fajita chicken, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with chili con queso
More about Cantina Laredo

