Carrot cake in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve carrot cake
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Classic Carrot Cake
|$5.99
An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Cream Cheese Frosting | Pineapple MERmalade
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Caramel sauce, cream cheese icing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Carrot Cake
|$16.75
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steinhilber's
653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Traditional recipe, cream cheese frosting.
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$0.00
You have to order whole Cake by phone
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Lucky's Famous "Mile High" Carrot Cake
|$9.99
Moist Carrot Cake loaded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple topped with smooth cream cheese icing
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Classic Carrot Cake
|$5.99
An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.