Carrot cake in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve carrot cake

Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Carrot Cake$5.99
An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
More about Brothers Pizza
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cream Cheese Frosting | Pineapple MERmalade
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Item pic

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
More about La Bella Italia
Item pic

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Caramel sauce, cream cheese icing
More about Eurasia
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$16.75
More about Aberdeen Barn
Steinhilber's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steinhilber's

653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$15.00
Traditional recipe, cream cheese frosting.
More about Steinhilber's
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$0.00
You have to order whole Cake by phone
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Lucky's Famous "Mile High" Carrot Cake$9.99
Moist Carrot Cake loaded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple topped with smooth cream cheese icing
More about Lucky Oyster
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Carrot Cake$5.99
An old-fashioned favorite made with carrots and toasted walnuts, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.
More about Brother's Pizza
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrots Cake$8.00
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

