Po boy in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve po boy
More about Baby Izakaya
Baby Izakaya
510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach
|FRIED OYSTER PO' BOY
|$12.00
Oysters Fried with Thai Basil, Shrettuce, Tomato & Onion Salsa, Tuna & Tofu Sauce, Herbs, Lemon
More about Lil Bit Nola
SEAFOOD
Lil Bit Nola
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep fried jumbo shrimp served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce with zapps potato chips. (To Go orders will typically have remoulade on the side)
|The Beach Po'Boy
|$17.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Served dressed or undressed with Zapps potato chips. Fried shrimp and blue crab, tossed in garlic lemon butter. Sauced, dressed and topped with Cajun remoulade.