Po boy in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve po boy

Baby Izakaya image

 

Baby Izakaya

510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED OYSTER PO' BOY$12.00
Oysters Fried with Thai Basil, Shrettuce, Tomato & Onion Salsa, Tuna & Tofu Sauce, Herbs, Lemon
More about Baby Izakaya
Lil Bit Nola image

SEAFOOD

Lil Bit Nola

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep fried jumbo shrimp served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce with zapps potato chips. (To Go orders will typically have remoulade on the side)
The Beach Po'Boy$17.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Served dressed or undressed with Zapps potato chips. Fried shrimp and blue crab, tossed in garlic lemon butter. Sauced, dressed and topped with Cajun remoulade.
More about Lil Bit Nola
Item pic

 

New Realm Brewing Company

1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Tartar Sauce, tomato, lettuce, Hoagie Roll
More about New Realm Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Hummus

Greek Salad

Chicken Piccata

Pudding

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Basket

Garlic Knots

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston