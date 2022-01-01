Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve bean burritos

Pelons Baja Grill image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
Small burrito with refried beans and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Pelons Baja Grill image

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
Refried beans and cheddar jack cheese
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Cantina Laredo image

TACOS

Cantina Laredo

4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Bean Burrito Kid$6.29
More about Cantina Laredo
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burrito$8.00
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.00
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$9.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W/ OAXACA MELTED CHEESE AND REFRIED BEANS
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Taco Salad

Tamales

Chili

Crab Cakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston