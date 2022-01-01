Bruschetta in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Bruschetta Chicken
|$18.00
(Gluten Free) Grilled chicken breasts topped with roasted tomatoes, onions, basil, and our house cheese blend, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with garlic buttered angel hair pasta and roasted asparagus.
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Bruschetta Avocado
|$13.00
Homemade country loaf, fresh basil, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.