Home fries in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve home fries

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOME FRIES$4.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Housemade Home fries$3.99
More about The Egg Bistro
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Housemade Home fries$3.99
More about The Egg Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PARM ROSEMARY HOME FRIES$3.50
More about Citrus
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$3.00
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$3.00
More about Harvest

