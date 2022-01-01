Home fries in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve home fries
More about Bay Local Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|HOME FRIES
|$4.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
More about The Egg Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Housemade Home fries
|$3.99
More about The Egg Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Housemade Home fries
|$3.99
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Home Fries
|$3.00