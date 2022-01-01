Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$16.99
Signature crab cake, fried or broiled, served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
Bay Local Eatery
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$19.00
Lump crabcake sandwich, served with fried and tartar sauce on the side
Nautilus Restaurant
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
fried or broiled, served with potato chips and coleslaw
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$16.99
Signature crab cake, fried or broiled, served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$11.99
Delicious hand-made Maryland crab cake, filled with loads of lump crab, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato and a side of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Crab cake, on a bun, served with spicy ranch!
HK on the Bay
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, Kaiser roll
No Frill Bar and Grill

