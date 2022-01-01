Crab cake sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$16.99
Signature crab cake, fried or broiled, served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$19.00
Lump crabcake sandwich, served with fried and tartar sauce on the side
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
fried or broiled, served with potato chips and coleslaw
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$11.99
Delicious hand-made Maryland crab cake, filled with loads of lump crab, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato and a side of cocktail or tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Crab cake, on a bun, served with spicy ranch!