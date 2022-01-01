Chicken fajitas in Virginia Beach
More about Cantina Laredo
Cantina Laredo
4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.50
Marinated chicken on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|CHICKEN FAJITAS LUNCH
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS & BELL PEPPERS SERVED W/SIDE
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$13.00
GRILLED CHICKEN W. ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS W. RICE AND BEANS
|2 MEAT(CHICKEN AND BEEF) FAJITAS LUNCH
|$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN & SKIRT STEAK ONIONS BELL PEPPERS W/ SIDE