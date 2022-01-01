Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Cantina Laredo image

TACOS

Cantina Laredo

4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$20.50
Marinated chicken on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas
More about Cantina Laredo
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITAS LUNCH$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS & BELL PEPPERS SERVED W/SIDE
CHICKEN FAJITAS$13.00
GRILLED CHICKEN W. ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS W. RICE AND BEANS
2 MEAT(CHICKEN AND BEEF) FAJITAS LUNCH$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN & SKIRT STEAK ONIONS BELL PEPPERS W/ SIDE
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

