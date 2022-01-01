Yogurt parfaits in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about The Egg Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.99
Vanilla Greek yogurt served with housemade granola, chia seeds, strawberries and blueberries.
|Kid Greek Yogurt Parfait
More about The Egg Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.99
Vanilla Greek yogurt served with housemade granola, chia seeds, strawberries and blueberries.