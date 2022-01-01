Spinach salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Small Spinach Salad
|$7.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, red onions & chopped bacon. Served with our homemade Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
|Large Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, red onions & chopped bacon. Served with our homemade Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Spinach Side Salad
|$7.00
A generous portion of baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions,
red peppers, carrots and parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Spinach Entree Salad
|$12.00
A meal sized verison of our side salad made with baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Spinach Side Salad
|$7.00
A generous portion of baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions,
red peppers, carrots and parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Spinach Entree Salad
|$12.00
A meal sized verison of our side salad made with baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley.