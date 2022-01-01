Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Small Spinach Salad$7.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, red onions & chopped bacon. Served with our homemade Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
Large Spinach Salad$10.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, red onions & chopped bacon. Served with our homemade Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Side Salad$7.00
A generous portion of baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions,
red peppers, carrots and parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Entree Salad$12.00
A meal sized verison of our side salad made with baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Side Salad$7.00
A generous portion of baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions,
red peppers, carrots and parsley. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Entree Salad$12.00
A meal sized verison of our side salad made with baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, carrots and parsley.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.99
Fresh spinach, wedged tomatoes, red onions, shredded mozz, banana peppers, cucumbers
More about The Pizza Box

