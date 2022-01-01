Visalia bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Visalia

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about Tahoe Joe's
The Elderwood image

 

The Elderwood

210 N. Court Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese steak Sandwich$13.00
6 inch hoagie stuffed with seasoned skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed with romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese with homemade creamy caesar dressing.
Shrimp Po' boy$14.00
Fried Shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and a crispy caper remoulade spread.
More about The Elderwood
Tommy's Restaurant image

STEAKS

Tommy's Restaurant

130 N Encina St, Visalia

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Pudding$10.00
Desserts
Mini Tacos$12.95
Steak Nachos$14.95
More about Tommy's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Visalia

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston