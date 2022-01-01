Waldorf seafood restaurants you'll love

Top seafood restaurants in Waldorf, Maryland

Waldorf has some of the most delicious fresh seafood around. Famous for crab dishes, this Maryland city offers traditional crab dishes across St. Charles Towne Plaza. If you’re looking for casual seafood in Waldorf, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from that offer Cajun-style seafood boils, lobster, and a wide selection of fish. If you’re in the mood for something different, the selection of Japanese and Korean cuisine serves up the freshness of Maryland seafood as well.

From Caribbean cuisine to Peruvian fare, seafood is plentiful in Waldorf. There is expertly seasoned crab and light fluffy lobster covered in butter to choose from. All the things you love about seafood are highlighted perfectly depending on what you’re craving. Seafood restaurants are great for family outings, lunch on the go, and celebrations with friends.

For your seafood excursion ask your server about wine and beer pairings to complement your meal. From crisp white wine to local ale, seafood has several compatible beverage matches that will elevate your meal. Treat your friends to a night of Cajun-style fun and punch bowl beverages or give your sweetheart the gift of a fine seafood dinner paired with some bubbly. No matter what you choose, Waldorf is brimming with the best seafood around.

Must-try seafood restaurants in Waldorf

Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood

3619 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Snow Crab Legs$30.00
1lb. Approximately 1-2 clusters per pound
Weighed before steaming.
1/2 Dozen Large/X Large Females$37.50
Crabs will come steamed!
6 crabs
SIZE: 6-6 1/2 inches measured from point to point
Large Shell-On$19.00
Uncooked! Always sold raw. Will steam at no additional charge upon request
1lb. Approximately 21-25 pieces
More about Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
Red Tails Ocean Grille

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taylor’s Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cream Of Crab$10.00
Cajun Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo$20.00
More about Red Tails Ocean Grille
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf

2928 Festival Way, Waldorf

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$13.00
A1 Hush Puppies$4.00
Gumbo$5.00
More about Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf
