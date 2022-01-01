Waldorf seafood restaurants you'll love

Top seafood restaurants in Waldorf, Maryland

Waldorf has some of the most delicious fresh seafood around. Famous for crab dishes, this Maryland city offers traditional crab dishes across St. Charles Towne Plaza. If you’re looking for casual seafood in Waldorf, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from that offer Cajun-style seafood boils, lobster, and a wide selection of fish. If you’re in the mood for something different, the selection of Japanese and Korean cuisine serves up the freshness of Maryland seafood as well.



From Caribbean cuisine to Peruvian fare, seafood is plentiful in Waldorf. There is expertly seasoned crab and light fluffy lobster covered in butter to choose from. All the things you love about seafood are highlighted perfectly depending on what you’re craving. Seafood restaurants are great for family outings, lunch on the go, and celebrations with friends.



For your seafood excursion ask your server about wine and beer pairings to complement your meal. From crisp white wine to local ale, seafood has several compatible beverage matches that will elevate your meal. Treat your friends to a night of Cajun-style fun and punch bowl beverages or give your sweetheart the gift of a fine seafood dinner paired with some bubbly. No matter what you choose, Waldorf is brimming with the best seafood around.