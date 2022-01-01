Enchiladas in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Taqueria El Molino
Taqueria El Molino
2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek
|3 Enchiladas Plate
|$13.99
More about El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek
1470 North Broadway, Walnut Creek
|Enchiladas Mole
|$18.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with Mexican cheeses, smothered with our housemade mole sauce, and sprinkled with *sesame seeds | Served with rice and black beans
|Enchiladas Suiza
|$18.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, Mexican cheeses, smothered in green suiza sauce, topped with crema and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans with rice
|Jalapeno Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.99
Spiced chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered with a white wine sauce, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños and sour cream