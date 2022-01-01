Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve tacos

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACOS GRILLED$14.00
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$14.00
FISH TACOS FRIED$14.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Rocket Tacos image

 

Plucked Chicken and Beer

2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rocket Tacos$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos$12.00
nashville hot oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, hot honey, pluck sauce, green onions
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
More about Plucked Chicken and Beer
Taqueria El Molino image

 

Taqueria El Molino

2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Taco$3.75
Crispy Taco$3.55
Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese.
More about Taqueria El Molino
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Avocado Tacos$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (12707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek image

 

El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek

1470 North Broadway, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesabirria Tacos$21.99
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses, onions, and cilantro on griddled corn tortillas. Served with a side of birria consomé
More about El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek

