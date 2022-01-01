Tacos in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve tacos
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|FISH TACOS GRILLED
|$14.00
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.00
|FISH TACOS FRIED
|$14.00
More about Plucked Chicken and Beer
Plucked Chicken and Beer
2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek
|Rocket Tacos
|$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
nashville hot oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, hot honey, pluck sauce, green onions
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
More about Taqueria El Molino
Taqueria El Molino
2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek
|Soft Taco
|$3.75
|Crispy Taco
|$3.55
Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese.
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Avocado Tacos
|$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
|$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.