Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Fried Rice image

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$17.00
Classic fried rice + egg + tomatoes + onion and choice of tofu or chicken
Crab Fried Rice$25.00
Classic fried rice + egg + onion + fresh blue swimming crab W/ cucumber garnished
Pineapple Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Havana

1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chino-Cubano Fried Rice$16.95
Mojo Glazed Pork Belly, Scallops, Mango, Peas, Egg
More about Havana
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with basil, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper in spicy garlic chili sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with pineapple, egg, tomato, raisin, touch of curry powder and green onion
House Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with egg, tomato, pea & carrot and onion
More about Vanda Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Greek Salad

Chicken Soup

Samosa

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Fish Tacos

Noodle Soup

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston