Fried rice in Walnut Creek

Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Thai Fried Rice
|$17.00
Classic fried rice + egg + tomatoes + onion and choice of tofu or chicken
|Crab Fried Rice
|$25.00
Classic fried rice + egg + onion + fresh blue swimming crab W/ cucumber garnished
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
Havana
1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek
|Chino-Cubano Fried Rice
|$16.95
Mojo Glazed Pork Belly, Scallops, Mango, Peas, Egg
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with basil, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper in spicy garlic chili sauce
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with pineapple, egg, tomato, raisin, touch of curry powder and green onion
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with egg, tomato, pea & carrot and onion