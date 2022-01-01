Curry in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve curry
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Yellow Curry
|$19.00
Classic yellow curry W/ potato + onion and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu
|Green Curry
|$19.00
Thai basil in green curry + bamboo + bell pepper and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu
|Panang Beef Curry
|$19.00
Thick coconut milk curry + premium USDA certified flank steak + kaffir lime leaf
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Green Curry
|$13.00
Spicy green curry with green bean, bell pepper, eggplant and basil
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Mild yellow curry with potato, onion and carrot.
|Red Curry
|$13.00
Medium spicy red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil