Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve curry

Yellow Curry image

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$19.00
Classic yellow curry W/ potato + onion and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu
Green Curry$19.00
Thai basil in green curry + bamboo + bell pepper and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu
Panang Beef Curry$19.00
Thick coconut milk curry + premium USDA certified flank steak + kaffir lime leaf
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Curry$13.00
Spicy green curry with green bean, bell pepper, eggplant and basil
Yellow Curry$13.00
Mild yellow curry with potato, onion and carrot.
Red Curry$13.00
Medium spicy red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil
More about Vanda Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Chicken Wraps

Kimchi

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Tenders

Scallops

Cornbread

Burritos

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston