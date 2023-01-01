Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center

1970A Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Napa Grilled Chicken Panini$15.99
Focaccia, grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, provolone, red pepper aioli.
More about The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$69.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Beef Salad

Beef Curry

Sticky Rice

Caesar Salad

Tomato Salad

Pad Thai

Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston