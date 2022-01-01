Quesadillas in Walnut Creek
More about El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek
1470 North Broadway, Walnut Creek
|Plain Cheese Quesadilla
|$15.99
Served with refried beans and rice
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$16.99
Zucchini, corn, potato, bell peppers, onions, flour tortilla, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, poblano crema, and pico. Served with black beans and rice
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$17.99
Michaocan-style braised pork, flour tortilla, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, Norteña sauce, and pico. Served with refried beans and rice