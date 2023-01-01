Burritos in Walpole

Burrito with rice, beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of protein.

Chicken/Pollo

Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers.

Steak/Bistec

Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and pepers..

Carnitas

Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.

