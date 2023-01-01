Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Walpole restaurants that serve burritos

Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street

960 Main Street, Walpole

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Choice of chicken or steak
Jalapenos Burrito$18.99
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce sour cream, cheese and a combo of chorizo, chicken and steak.
Chicken Fajita Burrito$16.99
More about Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street
Casa de Lala

127 West St, Walpole

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burritos$12.95
Burrito with rice, beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of protein.
Chicken/Pollo
Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers.
Steak/Bistec
Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and pepers..
Carnitas
Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.
More about Casa de Lala

