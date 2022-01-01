Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Toast

Walpole restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Deacon's Fish & Chips$19.95
Atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar, served with lemon.
More about The Raven's Nest
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
S- Fish & Chips$11.99
K- Fish N Chip$8.99
More about Red Wing Diner

