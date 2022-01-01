Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve nachos

Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Full Order of Nachos$11.99
Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives
BBQ Chicken Nachos$10.99
Half Order of Nachos$9.99
Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Apponaug Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Apponaug Brewing Company

334 Knight Street, Warwick

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
tortilla chips topped with Apponaug queso, BBQ pulled pork, pickled jalapeño peppers, scallions, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
More about Apponaug Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Fries$9.89
Hamburger, Jalapeno & Nacho Cheese
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

PVD Pizza - Warwick

2914 post rd, warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$11.75
Choose bourbon stout chilli, Slow-roasted Pulled Pork, or Grilled Chicken. Topped with beer cheese, cheddar mozzarella blend, tomato, olives & jalapeño. Served w/ a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about PVD Pizza - Warwick

