Reuben in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve reuben
More about Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
2028 Warwick Avenue, Warwick
|Reuben
|$11.00
Hot pastrami, saurkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on rye
More about Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Classic Reuben
|$11.50
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
|Fish Reuben
|$10.50
|California Reuben
|$11.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye