Reuben in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Warwick restaurants that serve reuben

Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue

2028 Warwick Avenue, Warwick

Reuben$11.00
Hot pastrami, saurkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on rye
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Classic Reuben$11.50
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Fish Reuben$10.50
California Reuben$11.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
