Curry in Logan Circle

Logan Circle restaurants
Logan Circle restaurants that serve curry

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$16.95
Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)$13.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Pappe image

 

Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Allepey Fish Curry$34.00
More about Pappe

