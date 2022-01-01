Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Logan Circle
/
Washington
/
Logan Circle
/
Curry
Logan Circle restaurants that serve curry
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
Avg 3.5
(496 reviews)
Curry Shrimp
$16.95
Curry Fried Rice
$13.95
Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)
$13.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
Avg 4.5
(3479 reviews)
Allepey Fish Curry
$34.00
More about Pappe
Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Circle
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Turkey Clubs
Egg Sandwiches
Chili
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Logan Circle to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston