Egg sandwiches in Logan Circle
Logan Circle restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
1630 14th St NW, Washington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Old Bay Egg Salad on an Italian roll.
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|English Muffin Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$8.35
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
|Gluten Free Egg Sandwich
|$7.95
GF Multigrain Toast and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat