Egg sandwiches in Logan Circle

Logan Circle restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

1630 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Old Bay Egg Salad on an Italian roll.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin Egg Sandwich$6.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
Croissant Egg Sandwich$8.35
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
Gluten Free Egg Sandwich$7.95
GF Multigrain Toast and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

