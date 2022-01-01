Grilled chicken in Logan Circle
W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$9.95
Sourdough bread, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion & buffalo sauce
|Greek Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken