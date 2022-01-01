Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Logan Circle

Logan Circle restaurants
Logan Circle restaurants that serve grilled chicken

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spice Grilled Chicken$18.00
More about Estadio
W. Millar & Co Grab n Go

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$9.95
Sourdough bread, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion & buffalo sauce
Greek Salad - with Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
More about W. Millar & Co Grab n Go

