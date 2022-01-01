Chips and salsa in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve chips and salsa

TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.00
(V)
More about TaKorean
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Curry

Tacos

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pitas

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston