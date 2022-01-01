Chips and salsa in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Chips And Salsa
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
(V)
More about TaKorean
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$2.50
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Cheeseburgers
Pies
Curry
Tacos
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Pitas
More near Navy Yard to explore
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston