Avocado salad in U Street Corridor

U Street Corridor restaurants
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve avocado salad

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad w/ Lump Crab Meat$24.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad$17.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad - Lunch$17.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
More about Ben's Next Door
ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Salad (lettuce, tomato, avocado)$5.99
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

