Avocado salad in U Street Corridor

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad w/ Lump Crab Meat
|$24.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
|New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad
|$17.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
|New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad - Lunch
|$17.95
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.