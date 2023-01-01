Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Waterford

Waterford restaurants
Waterford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,

4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken, chopped eggs, red onion, diced smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded mixed cheese, and spring mix. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd

4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, cucumbers, tomato, hard boiled egg and mixed cheese
More about Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd

