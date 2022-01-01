Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve octopus

La Bodega -by salts image

 

La Bodega -by salts

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$16.00
More about La Bodega -by salts
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
OCTOPUS$18.00
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Garlic Bread

Paninis

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Meatball Subs

Bruschetta

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Mussels

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston