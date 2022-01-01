Chicken salad in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve chicken salad
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
|Weddington Chicken Salad
|$7.99
In house made chicken salad on your choice of bread
Provisions Waxhaw
107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tossed in House Made Ranch Dressing.
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
House Made Chicken Salad and Romaine Lettuce. Served on choice of Croissant, Herbed Focaccia Bread, or a Wrap.