Nachos in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve nachos
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Cinco de Nacho
|$11.00
crunchy white corn tortilla chips, topped with seasoned beef, white queso, fresh salsa & jalapeños.
Emmets Social Table
401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw
|GF HALF MOON SMOKIN' NACHOS
|$8.00
Single layer nachos made with house smoked pork & all the fixin's
|NACHOS SUB CHICKEN
|$8.00
|HALF MOON SMOKIN' NACHOS
|$8.00
A single layered nacho with house smoked pork and all the fixin's.