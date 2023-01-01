Cake in Wellesley Hills
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley
Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley
272 Washington Street, Wellesley
|Bunny Cake
|$40.00
**Bunnies will be available beginning April 1**
Chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling, vanilla buttercream frosting, and coconut fur. The bunny comes nestled in a bed of “grass” surrounded by jelly beans
|9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake
|$23.00
Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping
|Carrot Cake
|$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
*Contains Walnuts*
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Hammonds Lemon Cake
|$1.95
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Sink your teeth into our deliciously dense Lemon Cake. This Lemony treat is one of the most requested items from 2020. The sweet taste of sugary lemon is the perfect after-dinner dessert. Zesty...Sweet...Goodness! Each Lemon Cake is individually wrapped.