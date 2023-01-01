Jerk chicken in Wellesley Hills
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
Jerk Chicken
|$11.95
Sous Vide Chicken, Jerk Seasoning, Pineapple Salsa, Mashed Potato, Red Curry Sauce, Parsely.
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
55 William Street, Wellesley
Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken (GF)
|$0.00
Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hint of molasses.