Jerk chicken in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken$11.95
Sous Vide Chicken, Jerk Seasoning, Pineapple Salsa, Mashed Potato, Red Curry Sauce, Parsely.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

55 William Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken (GF)$0.00
Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hint of molasses.
More about CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

