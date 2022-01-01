Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Wentzville
/
Wentzville
/
Patty Melts
Wentzville restaurants that serve patty melts
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Wentzville
1101 Lodora Drive, WENTZVILLE
No reviews yet
Postys Patty Melt
$14.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse - Wentzville
GRILL
West Allen Grill
9 West Allen St., Wentzville
Avg 4.6
(983 reviews)
Patty Melt
$12.99
More about West Allen Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Wentzville
Salmon
Pretzels
Chef Salad
Mostaccioli
Cheesecake
Carbonara
Fried Chicken Salad
French Fries
More near Wentzville to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Eureka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston