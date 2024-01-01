Teriyaki bowls in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$25.00
Steak tips with red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, mushrooms, scallions, angel hair pasta, teriyaki glaze, garnished with sesame seeds
More about Maken Zi - Ramen & Rice Bowls
Maken Zi - Ramen & Rice Bowls
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken with bok choy, shredded carrot, shredded purple cabbage, edamame, scallion, cucumber, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Grilled salmon with avocado, shredded carrot, shredded purple cabbage, edamame, scallion, cucumber,
sweet corn, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.