Teriyaki bowls in West Boylston

West Boylston restaurants
West Boylston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

TakeoutDelivery
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$25.00
Steak tips with red peppers, broccoli, caramelized onions, mushrooms, scallions, angel hair pasta, teriyaki glaze, garnished with sesame seeds
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
Maken Zi - Ramen & Rice Bowls

26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken with bok choy, shredded carrot, shredded purple cabbage, edamame, scallion, cucumber, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$23.00
Grilled salmon with avocado, shredded carrot, shredded purple cabbage, edamame, scallion, cucumber,
sweet corn, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
More about Maken Zi - Ramen & Rice Bowls

