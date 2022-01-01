Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wakame Seaweed Salad$9.00
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Japanese green seaweed salad
More about Prai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Chicken Soup

Cookie Dough

Thai Tea

Greek Salad

Muffins

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Brownies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston