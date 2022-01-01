Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Seaweed Salad
West Hartford restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Wakame Seaweed Salad
$9.00
More about Max's Oyster Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
Avg 4.7
(497 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Japanese green seaweed salad
More about Prai Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford
Chicken Soup
Cookie Dough
Thai Tea
Greek Salad
Muffins
Tuna Salad
Chocolate Brownies
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near West Hartford to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston