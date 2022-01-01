Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Stache - West Hollywood

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$13.00
lightly breaded, cajun spices, lemon
wedge, marinara
More about Stache - West Hollywood
Main pic

 

The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood

8755 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
Oyster mushrooms, Calabrian aioli (Vegenaise, calabrian chiles, garlic & oil) (V)(A), lemon wedge
Topping: Scallions (A)
Upsell: Soup, bread service
Calamari$16.00
Oyster mushrooms, Calabrian aioli (Vegenaise, calabrian chiles, garlic & oil) (V)(A), lemon wedge
Topping: Scallions (A)
Upsell: Soup, bread service
More about The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hummus

Spaghetti

Turkey Burgers

Chopped Salad

Cuban Sandwiches

Huevos Rancheros

Sliders

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston