Chicken salad in West Hollywood

Beaches - WeHo
8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|House Chicken Salad
|$12.00
spring mix greens tossed or wrapped in a red pepper tortilla with red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, roasted almonds, grilled chicken, choice of house made guava vinaigrette, ranch, blue cheese, house made red wine vinaigrette or balsamic dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24 - West Hollywood
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$23.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$23.95
All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood
|Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap
|$14.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, basil, pine nuts
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.95
napa cabbage, pixie tangerines, red peppers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cashews, toasted sesame seed, green onion, cilantro, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed rice, ginger vinaigrette