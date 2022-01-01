Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Beaches - WeHo

8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Chicken Salad$12.00
spring mix greens tossed or wrapped in a red pepper tortilla with red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, roasted almonds, grilled chicken, choice of house made guava vinaigrette, ranch, blue cheese, house made red wine vinaigrette or balsamic dressing.
More about Beaches - WeHo
Fried Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24 - West Hollywood

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Salad$23.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$23.95
All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.
More about kitchen24 - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr

8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap$14.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, basil, pine nuts
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.95
napa cabbage, pixie tangerines, red peppers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cashews, toasted sesame seed, green onion, cilantro, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed rice, ginger vinaigrette
More about Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Lasagna

Turkey Burgers

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Croissants

Chili

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston